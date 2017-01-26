FRESNO

Local Ag leaders worried about President Trump's action's on immigration

From restaurant kitchens to orange groves, undocumented immigrants work in almost every industry and on Wednesday, they are stressing to the President the power of their workforce. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
"We are reminding Trump that the farmworkers are what's putting food on the table, especially at his hotels and other resorts that he has," said Fatima Hernandez, Program Director for the UFW.

The President signed a pair of executive orders Wednesday to curb immigration. Highlights include designing and constructing a physical wall and hiring a force of 5,000 new border agents and 10,000 new deportation officers.

But just hours before in an exclusive ABC interview-- President Trump seemed to soften his stance on deporting some groups-- like undocumented children.

"They shouldn't be very worried, I do have a big heart, we are going to take care of everybody. We are going to have a very strong border."

But most growers and their workers are still fearful-- Manuel Cunha represents them and said the Valley's workforce, already depleted by Obama's immigration policies and a water shortage, is preparing for yet another blow.

"Those are the people that want to work, not the 2-million I have on unemployment and welfare. They've been on welfare since 96' and I don't think my farmers want those type of people on my farms."

Cunha said he agrees with the Trump administration's policy to deport criminals, but hopes the President does not resort to more drastic policies; like implementing an e-verification system for employment.

"Don't take it out on the good hard working immigrant that is here because we failed in 26 years to develop immigration policies for guest workers."

The President does not appear to be slowing down with reforms. He estimates construction of the wall will start in just a few months.

We did reach out to growers who supported Trump during his campaign. They told us they needed more time to review the executive orders before sharing their thoughts.
