Local lawmakers talk about upcoming inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump

As many as 800,000 people are expected in Washington D.C. for the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump on Friday. A large Valley contingent will be represented."I left Fresno Airport this morning and there were a lot of folks from the Valley already making their way back to Washington DC. There was a lot of excitement," said Rep. Devin Nunes, (R) Visalia.At least 50 Democratic lawmakers, including Congressman John Lewis, will skip the inauguration. Many cited President-Elect Trump's divisive rhetoric.Fresno Congressman Jim Costa respects the actions taken by his colleagues but will be in attendance when President-Elect Trump takes his oath."I'll make sure that my voice is heard not withstanding my attendance, because I still think as a co-equal branch of government and as a member of the loyal opposition that it's important to make may voice known and we make our voices heard in different ways.""People not showing up to the inauguration of a President, not supporting the next incoming president, the only people they hurt are the American people," said Rep. David Valadao, (R) Hanford.Many security measures around Washington D.C. are already in place to keep everyone safe.Among the dozens of locals making the trip to Washington D.C. are both supporters of President-Elect Trump as well as opponents who plan to protest.