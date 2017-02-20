FRESNO

Local organization calling on Fresno leaders for help when it comes protecting undocumented immigrants

Nearly 50 people gathered in front of the Fresno County Sheriff's Department to voice their fears and concerns over President Trump and his new immigration policies. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Nearly 50 people gathered in front of the Fresno County Sheriff's Department in downtown voicing their fears and concerns over President Trump and his new immigration policies.

The chair of Faith in Fresno said Presidents Day was an appropriate day for the rally.

"Today we stand not to honor Presidents that came before, but to demand of our President now that he turns back from his policies, that he turns back from the promises that are against people that are against families," said Reza Nekumanesh, Faith in Fresno Chair.

Members of the Hispanic, Muslim, Jewish, and Christian communities who attended Monday morning's rally agree that managing immigration is a significant issue for federal and local governments.

But they think some policies like the President's temporary travel ban on Muslims cause more harm than good.

"To encourage our elected officials to actively pursue a comprehensive reform of our country's outdated and ineffective immigration laws and policies," said Pastor BT Lewis, Faith Grounding.

Members of Faith in Fresno said they have requested to meet with Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims to discuss her recent meeting about immigration with President Trump. They are also asking for Congressman Devin Nunes to host a town hall meeting to talk about immigration concerns.

Fresno State student Estefania Torres attended the rally to let local leaders know about the success of programs, such as DACA, where immigrants like herself can attend college and work in the United States.

"The reason I'm out here because I know it is not just me there are many other students out at Fresno State who benefited from this program. And we need it to continue in order for us to succeed in life."

The group now plans to have a gathering in Sacramento next month requesting to meet with members of the state assembly.

As for meeting with Sheriff Mims and Congressman Nunes we have not heard back from them on if they will honor the group's request for a meeting.
