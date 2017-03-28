U.S. & WORLD

Local political expert talks about latest controversy involving Rep. Devin Nunes

Congressman Devin Nunes is currently leading the probe into possible Russian involvement in the 2016 election. ome in Washington question whether he can do that job neutrally. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Congressman Devin Nunes is the House Intelligence Committee Chairman, but he was also part of President Trump's transition team. He is currently leading the probe into possible Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

Some in Washington question whether Nunes can do that job neutrally.

"So now he is in the position where he is required to investigate the same administration that he has been trying to build a relationship with, and this suggests possible conflict of interest," said Thomas Holyoke, Fresno State Political Science Professor.

Democrats are now calling on Nunes to step down and recuse himself from the investigation. Their reason-- he was spotted visiting the White House one day before presenting President Trump with evidence that US Intelligence picked up communications from people in his transition team.

Nunes said he cannot talk about he visit because it is classified.

Holyoke said the meeting took place before Nunes met with his own committee.

"It gives the appearance that Congressman Nunes is more beholden to the Trump administration and more interested in pleasing the Trump administration than conducting an independent investigation of the Trump administration."

Central Valley farmers who support Nunes believe it's all being blown out of proportion. They want him to continue to work with the President to shine light on issues relating to agriculture.

"He understands the water situation backwards and forwards, what better person can we have there explaining the situation," said William Bourdeau, farmer.

Nunes said he won't back down, but will this controversy affect him in 2018 when he is up for re-election?

Holyoke said it's unlikely, "Congressman Nunes has been very popular in his own district, he wins by large margins-- in terms of his local electoral prospects probably not."

We reached out to Congressman Nunes' office to see if he wanted to comment-- but we were told he would not be doing that.

Good Morning America will have the latest on the Nunes' situation Wednesday beginning at 7:00 a.m.
