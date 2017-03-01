Local political leaders react after President Trump addresses Congress for first time

The woman seen sitting next to California Senator Kamala Harris during President's address to Congress was Yuriana Aguilar of Fresno-- and she's a dreamer.Senator Harris invited Aguilar to attend the President's address to Congress.Aguilar is a bio-medical researcher who graduated last year from UC Merced and she is the first student under the DACA Program to earn a PhD."I'm very excited to be here to put a face to illegal immigrants and undocumented students, to DACA recipients and to just come to see who we are and show who we are."Senator Harris wanted Aguilar in the House chamber to illustrate the contributions of dreamers from colleges to the military.Harris said, "She belongs in any place where we talk about who we are as a country."The President called for immigration reform in his speech and the adoption of a "merit-based immigration" system where those seeking to enter the US can support themselves.Rep. Devin Nunes, (R) Visalia, said, "The President is talking about security at the border. He's talking about kicking out all the criminals, which needs to be done, for a long time, and now he's actually proposed something that I think could get bi-partisan support."Rep. David Valadao, (R) Hanford, said "If he targets that, that's something that I'm fine with. If he targets the farmworkers, that's something we're going to have to talk about."Democratic Congressman Jim Costa agrees the country's immigration system is broken, but he has questions about the President's proposal."Is this the Romney proposal, you go back, we create a program, and we'll see if you return? He wasn't specific about that."Aguilar said she would like President Trump to create a path to citizenship for "dreamers" like her."He talked in a press conference last week about the dreamers and then he did nothing to reassure them tonight," said Costa.Valadao and Costa think President Trump's proposal to invest one trillion dollars into various infrastructure would benefit Central California-- but they want more information on funding the plan.Earlier Tuesday, the President signaled he may be open to legislation the creates a pathway for "the dreamers". In the meantime, Congressmen Valadao and Costa think President Trump's proposal to invest one trillion dollars into various infrastructure would benefit Central California, but they want more information on funding the plan.Congressman Nunes believes the number one issue on the President's agenda is passing fundamental tax reform.