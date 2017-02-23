CALIFORNIA

Local republican members of congress facing criticism for refusing to meet with constituents

Republican lawmakers returning home this week are finding a break from Congress doesn't mean a break from politics. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Republican lawmakers returning home this week are finding a break from Congress doesn't mean a break from politics.

"They are not listening, we feel they are turning their backs on us," said Ophelia Cantu, Hanford.

Dozens of protesters first gathered at Representative David Valadeo's Hanford office. A few hours later they congregated again in front of another representative, Devin Nunes', Tulare home.

"I actually am afraid for friends, family-- I have parents from Mexico," said Alva Rodriguez, Fresno.

Lawmakers are supposed to be home this week touching base with those they represent. Some like Representative Tom McLintock are holding town halls, but many others refused and voters are accusing them of hiding.

"This is just a group I think playing politics for the next election cycle," said Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford.

Valadao sat down with us to confront those critics, telling us last year, he held eight town hall meetings. This week, he had several private meetings with groups to talk about immigration and healthcare. And on Tuesday, he said he met with a group of protesters.

"It's a sad reality that there were people in that group that sat across the table from me and had a conversation for an hour but they didn't get they wanted, they wanted a video to post online and it's a political game."

Representative Devin Nunes wasn't available to speak but sent us a statement saying that protests were organized by left wing activist groups.

"No one is paid to be here, none of us are professional organizers and they are going to try and divert the conversation to that," said Jackie Lowe, Protester.

Another statement in this heated political climate that protesters and Republican lawmakers disagree on.

Representative Valadao said every letter that leaves his office is signed by him personally and he feels he does a good job paying attention to the needs of his district.
