Measure N money being put to use in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Visalia's West Main Street had a slick look on Friday. It's reclamite seal, and according to Public Works Director Adam Ennis, it's preventative maintenance for roads to stop cracking and overall deterioration.

"It's a re-oiling of the asphalt," Ennis said. "Here in the Valley, the roads drying out with the hot summer sun is one of the big things that causes the life of a pavement to shorten quite a bit. Reclamite goes back in and re-oils those roads."

The work will continue through next week in the northeast part of the city, and is made possible by Measure N, the half-cent sales tax increase a majority of Visalia voters approved in last November's election.

Ennis says the city has needed Measure N for several years. In April, it became effective.

It will generate more than $10 million a year, and among other things, go towards roads, parks, and public safety, including fire and police.

Visalia Police say they have already hired seven officers with Measure N funds so far this year. The goal is to bring on six more by year's end, and have 30 new officers within ten years.

In the meantime, Visalians can expect more road projects around town.
Which could mean detours and delays.

"We do have quite a bit of construction and things going on, so be careful, slow down a little, watch the traffic control signs," Ennis said.

For more information on Visalia's Measure N, click here.
