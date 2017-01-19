POLITICS

Past presidential letters to incoming commander in chief

Letters from the National Archives and Records Administration show personal messages from Bill Clinton to George W. Bush (right) and from George W. Bush to Barack Obama (left). (National Archives and Records Administration)

WASHINGTON --
As one White House administration transfers power to another, it's customary for the outgoing president to leave a message for the incoming commander in chief.

The letters are handwritten with the official White House seal and dated for the day of the new president's inauguration.

As Donald Trump prepares to settle into the Oval Office, ABC News is taking a look at the personal notes of previous presidents.

ABC News obtained the letters from Bill Clinton to George W. Bush and from Bush to Barack Obama.

Both letters feature words of wisdom and encouragement to the incoming president.

The following is the letter Clinton wrote to Bush:

A handwritten letter from Bill Clinton to George W. Bush dated Jan. 20, 2001.

January 20, 2001

Dear George,

Today you embark on the greatest venture, with the greatest honor, that can come to an American citizen.

Like me, you are especially fortunate to lead our country in a time of profound and largely positive change, when old questions, not just about the role of government, but about the very nature of our nation, must be answered anew.

You lead a proud, decent, good people. And from this day you are President of all of us. I salute you and wish you success and much happiness.

The burdens you now shoulder are great but often exaggerated. The sheer joy of doing what you believe is right is inexpressible.

My prayers are with you and your family. Godspeed.

Sincerely,
- Bill


The following is the letter Bush wrote to Obama:

A handwritten letter from George W. Bush to Barack Obama dated Jan. 20, 2009.

Jan 20, 2009

Dear Barack,

Congratulations on becoming our President. You have just begun a fantastic chapter in your life.

Very few have had the honor of knowing the responsibility you now feel. Very few know the excitement of the moment and the challenges you will face.

There will be trying moments. The critics will rage. Your "friends" will disappoint you. But, you will have an Almighty God to comfort you, a family who loves you, and a country that is pulling for you, including me. No matter what comes, you will be inspired by the character and compassion of the people you now lead.

God bless you.

Sincerely,

- GW
Related Topics:
politicspresident barack obamageorge w. bushbill clintonpresidential inaugurationtrump inaugurationdonald trumpu.s. & world
Load Comments
POLITICS
Faces of America: Stories of inauguration attendees
360 view: See the National Mall setup for the inauguration
Inauguration week event schedule
What does the oath of office say?
More Politics
Top Stories
Arrest made in connection to fire at Livingstone's Restaurant
Man shot in the chest in Central Fresno
Raiders file papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas
Viral video shows Fresno man being knocked out while allegedly trying to return stolen phone
Former Sunnyside High employee arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
3 injured after crashing into garage near Hanford
Belmont Avenue closed at Hayes due to a fallen tree
Show More
Fire destroys vacant home in Fowler
Trump Boasts About His Cabinet's High IQ on Arrival in DC
B-2 Bombers Strike ISIS Camps in Libya
Over 20 Feared Trapped After Avalanche Buries Hotel in Italy
Valley homeowners preparing for next round of storms
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
PHOTOS: The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Major storm moves through Central California
More Photos