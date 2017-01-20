Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Follow the storm with the StormWarn30 Radar Map
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
POLITICS
Photos from the inauguration balls and galas
kfsn
Friday, January 20, 2017 06:57PM
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump attended several inauguration balls and galas on January 20.
Related Topics:
politics
donald trump
presidential inauguration
President Donald Trump
u.s. & world
melania trump
POLITICS
Trump Inauguration and the Valley
Faces of America: Stories of inauguration attendees
PHOTOS: Donald Trump sworn in as president
After today, America will be...
More Politics
Top Stories
Fresno Police are investigating reports of several people shot in southeast Fresno
Dos Palos High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with minor
Dos Palos police searching for victim's roommate in city's first homicide of the year
Tule River flows through Porterville as more water released from Lake Success
Auberry students enjoy first snow day in nearly a decade
First Zika virus infection found in Fresno County
Amtrak seeks public input for new Sacramento-Fresno train option
Show More
Snow fall causing challenges for drivers
Kingpin 'El Chapo' enters not-guilty plea in NYC court
Smashed windows, chaotic confrontation near inauguration
Man hit and killed by big rig on Highway 99 near Fowler
3,000 pounds of weed disguised watermelons seized
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
PHOTOS: The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Major storm moves through Central California
More Photos
