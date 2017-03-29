POLITICS

Poll shows Valley voters split on whether Rep. Devin Nunes should remain in charge of Russia probe

According to the Survey USA Poll 45-percent of the Valley residents questioned approve of his handling of the investigation, 42-percent disapprove, and 14-percent aren't sure. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Most of America is seeing Congressman Devin Nunes running through a gauntlet of reporters in the tunnels of the capitol basement; seemingly avoiding a direct response to the question will he drop out of leading the House investigation into President Trump's alleged ties to Russia.

We asked the Congressman about finding himself under such scrutiny and about the perception that he is trying to shield the President from revealing a connection to Russia.

"That's just beltway nonsense that I have to continue to deal with, that's because I'm in charge of this investigation in the House of Representatives," responded Nunes.

Nunes gave no indication he would recuse himself. We asked him if he thought he was able to be an impartial investigator. He responded saying, "Yeah, I mean, look, only the House of Representatives and the Senate are the places to do this. I think we are elected we are all accountable to our voters and there's not a better way to do it."

The Survey USA poll shows 43-percent think Nunes should remain in charge of the probe, 42 percent think it should be someone else, and 14-percent aren't sure.

Nunes supporters, like Tal Cloud, the Political Director of the Fresno County Lincoln Club, want Nunes to hang in there.

"I just think people are throwing stones at Devin trying to beat him down and I'm glad he's standing up for it. I hope he doesn't recuse himself."

But, Michael Evans, chair of the Fresno County Democratic Party, believes Nunes' credibility is taking a big hit.

"Oh absolutely, he's higher profile than he's ever been and he's not high profile in a positive way. In fact it's a negative way. So, I think people who really didn't know anything about him are getting an education as to who he really is."

Nunes congressional district runs from Clovis to Visalia. More than half the district is registered Republican and Nunes has never faced a serious challenge during his five terms in office. The Survey USA poll show slightly more, 42-percent of those questioned disapprove of the job he's doing as a Congressman, 40-percent approve, and 19-percent are not sure.
