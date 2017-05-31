The president posted on Twitter Wednesday morning to say that the photo had upset his family, especially his youngest son.
Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
On Tuesday evening, Griffin issued an apology.
"I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong," she tweeted.
I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017
"The image is way too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny. I get it," Griffin added in a video posted with the tweet.
She added that she is taking the image down from her social media accounts and will be asking the photographer to do the same.
The photo was taken by director and photographer Tyler Shields who shared a behind the scenes video of the photo shoot. (WARNING: Graphic content.)
Griffin originally defended the photo on Twitter, writing, "OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief."
That tweet, which linked to a video from the photo shoot, has since been deleted.
Donald Trump Jr., Trump's oldest son, called the photo "disgusting but not surprising."
Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS? https://t.co/QdghcbIjS7— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2017
Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Trump rival Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, condemned the photo calling it "vile and wrong."
This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017
Mitt Romney called the image "vile."
Our politics have become too base, too low, & too vulgar, but Kathy Griffin's post descends into an even more repugnant & vile territory.— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 30, 2017
The Secret Service tweeted from their main account that threats against protectees receive "the highest priority of all of our investigations."
Threats made against @SecretService protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations. #ProtectionNeverRests— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2017