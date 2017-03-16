FRESNO COUNTY

President Trump's budget proposal may impact Central Valley Ag and social programs

EMBED </>More News Videos

President Donald Trump's 2018 budget calls for huge cuts across the board-- from the IRS to the EPA and, most notably for the Central Valley, the USDA. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
President Donald Trump's 2018 budget calls for huge cuts across the board-- from the IRS to the EPA and, most notably for the Central Valley, the USDA.

"You're talking a reduction of 21-percent of the overall budget for the USDA. Very substantial, and we're seeing those cuts across the board," said Ryan Jacobsen, Fresno County Farm Bureau.

A proposed 21-percent cut means roughly $4.7 billion, but Jacobsen says at this point it is unclear how this will affect the local Ag industry.

"This is a proposal. Obviously what gets through Congress and makes it to his desk is a long ways off at this point, but it's not necessarily a surprise that we've seen cuts in the areas that we've seen so far."

Jacobsen said agricultural research appears to be a top priority in the budget which is important for Central Valley farming.

Wildland fire preparedness and suppression will also remain fully funded.

But the USDA is also responsible for a lot of other areas like a program that offers supplemental food help and health care referrals for women, infants, and children.

"Our organization alone serves approximately 38,000 mothers with children every month," said Paul McLain-Lugowski, Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission.

McLain-Lugowski with the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission said WIC is one of the many programs they oversee. If this budget is passed he said the EOC could lose seven to $10-million in federal funding. While the local WIC program won't be eliminated he believes there will likely be major cuts to the program.

"These programs are often the one that make the difference in families being able to sustain themselves from month to month. Many of us in this line of work are very disturbed-- concerned for the future of the clients that we work with, especially in a region like Fresno."

The budget released Thursday is just a glimpse of what to expect and a more detailed budget is expected to be released later in the spring.

This budget will have to be approved by Congress before the President can sign off on it and make it official.
Related Topics:
politicsfresno countyagriculturePresident Donald Trumpbudget
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
Robotics teams from 3 Clovis Unified schools Houston bound after qualifying for first world championship
1-year-old killed after grandfather accidentally ran her over in Fresno County
Fresno County Correctional Officer shot last year at jail showing progress in recovery
More fresno county
POLITICS
A federal judge in Maryland has blocked President Donald Trump's revised travel ban
Trump budget: Defense spending a priority over agency money
Judge in Hawaii puts revised federal travel ban on hold
White House releases Trump tax info ahead of TV report
More Politics
Top Stories
Tulare Union High School teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
FDNY EMT run over by own ambulance, killed after vehicle stolen in Bronx
Police shootings and alleged misconduct would get more scrutiny under plan introduced by Fresno mayor
1-year-old killed after grandfather accidentally ran her over in Fresno County
Tulare County settles with victims of former sheriff's deputy, according to LA law firm and court records
Authorities confirm bone found in construction site near Chukchansi Resort and Casino is human
Show More
Emotional day in court for family of man killed in 2013 crash caused by suspect running from police
Highway 41 between Lemoore and Stratford undergoing major paving operation
DOJ investigation finds 8 people in Fresno County stole from the dead, one used money to pay for sex
Construction workers find remains near Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino
Bulletproof vest saves deputy's life after suspect opens fire on him in Hesperia
More News
Top Video
Tulare Union High School teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
Police shootings and alleged misconduct would get more scrutiny under plan introduced by Fresno mayor
Tulare County settles with victims of former sheriff's deputy, according to LA law firm and court records
More Video