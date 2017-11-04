PROTEST

Protesters fill the streets calling for removal of President Trump and VP Mike Pence

EMBED </>More Videos

A left-wing political action group called Refuse Fascism marched through the streets. (KFSN)

By
Protestors rallied in nearly two dozen American cities today calling for the removal of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The president and vp both ignored the protests instead focusing on their agendas including tax reform.

From Los Angeles to Chicago and New York, and more than a dozen other cities. A left-wing political action group called Refuse Fascism marched through the streets.

"People like us in cities and towns across the country have overcome fear and uncertainty, recognizing the grave danger that the Trump and Pence regime presents to humanity," said Refuse Fascism, Advisory Board member, Andy Zee.

The group's goal - remove Donald Trump from the White House, along with Vice President Mike Pence.

Salman Afab, American Muslim Task Force on Civil Rights and Elections said, "The Trump/Pence regime must go."

The group's speakers argue for a peaceful removal, contrary to the predictions of some websites and publications on the right, who have hyped the rallies as the start of a violent overthrow of the U.S. Government.

Police arrested only a few demonstrators.

The president not reacting to the protests laying a wreath at the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii -- on a stop-over to Japan, all part of an Asian tour that will also take him to South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

And Vice President Mike Pence focused on tax reform on a trip to Pennsylvania.

Pence said, "The first 24,000 dollars in income for working families will be completely tax-free."

The president unveiled the tax cut plan Thursday. Democrats immediately attacked it.

"It's really making suckers of the American people," said Nancy Pelosi.

According to the latest ABC News-Washington post-poll, Americans are not so sure about tax reform. 50 percent disapprove of the proposal, while 60 percent think it primarily benefits the wealthy.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpvice president mike penceriotprotest
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PROTEST
Black protester hugs self-described Nazi
City Council approves construction of Northwest Visalia apartment complex despite protest from dozens
Joe Namath questions why 49ers, owners allowed demonstrations to occur in workplace
Lakers coach Luke Walton: Locking arms for anthem shows unity
More protest
POLITICS
Gas tax increase to pay for road repairs and maintenance statewide
President Trump nominates Jerome Powell for Fed chair
Who is former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort?
Who is former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos?
More Politics
Top Stories
Clovis woman thought she was dealing with pregnancy pains but instead she was in need of a new heart
Fatal motorcycle crash in South Fresno
Body found in Central Fresno
Clovis woman remains positive despite the loss of her baby and being diagnosed with a rare heart disease
Fresno Unified is preparing for a possible teacher's strike
River West project near Woodpark delayed
Military families receive helping hand
Amber Alert: 2-month-old found safe, suspect in custody
Show More
Fresno Police searching for gunman responsible for killing father of 11 children
Actor Lou Diamond Phillips charged with DWI in Texas
Trump calls no jail time for Bergdahl a 'total disgrace'
Police made an arrest and seized almost 1,000 marijuana plants at a home in Los Banos
Tulare County community meeting to address winter threats after Pier Fire
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
River West project near Woodpark delayed
Clovis woman thought she was dealing with pregnancy pains but instead she was in need of a new heart
Clovis woman remains positive despite the loss of her baby and being diagnosed with a rare heart disease
More Video