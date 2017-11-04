Protesters fill the streets calling for removal of President Trump and VP Mike Pence

Protestors rallied in nearly two dozen American cities today calling for the removal of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.The president and vp both ignored the protests instead focusing on their agendas including tax reform.From Los Angeles to Chicago and New York, and more than a dozen other cities. A left-wing political action group called Refuse Fascism marched through the streets."People like us in cities and towns across the country have overcome fear and uncertainty, recognizing the grave danger that the Trump and Pence regime presents to humanity," said Refuse Fascism, Advisory Board member, Andy Zee.The group's goal - remove Donald Trump from the White House, along with Vice President Mike Pence.Salman Afab, American Muslim Task Force on Civil Rights and Elections said, "The Trump/Pence regime must go."The group's speakers argue for a peaceful removal, contrary to the predictions of some websites and publications on the right, who have hyped the rallies as the start of a violent overthrow of the U.S. Government.Police arrested only a few demonstrators.The president not reacting to the protests laying a wreath at the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii -- on a stop-over to Japan, all part of an Asian tour that will also take him to South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.And Vice President Mike Pence focused on tax reform on a trip to Pennsylvania.Pence said, "The first 24,000 dollars in income for working families will be completely tax-free."The president unveiled the tax cut plan Thursday. Democrats immediately attacked it."It's really making suckers of the American people," said Nancy Pelosi.According to the latest ABC News-Washington post-poll, Americans are not so sure about tax reform. 50 percent disapprove of the proposal, while 60 percent think it primarily benefits the wealthy.