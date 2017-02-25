Protesters gather outside Congressman Devin Nunes' Clovis office

In downtown Clovis, people took to Devin Nunes' office once again to protest the congressman.Over the past several weeks, constituents have expressed their frustration over the fact that Nunes hasn't held town hall meetings. It comes at a time when lawmakers around the nation have seen similar backlash relating to President Trump's agenda."All of these things really concern me," protester Jenny Martin said. "Enough that, I'm really concerned about the future of my children and for our town and he is our congressman. The first people he should be listening to is me, Nancy and the rest of us."We tried reaching out to Congressman Nunes' office for comment but did not receive a response.