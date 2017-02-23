Protests continue in the Central Valley aimed at getting the attention of Republicans in congress

About 40 people marched outside the Hanford office of Republican Congressman David Valadao. Most were there to voice concerns over Republican threats to health care."Well I am concerned about the threatened repeal of the Affordable Care Act," said Jack Willis, Hanford."If you want to get rid of it at least put something forward that is going to be equitable and fair to all of the members, so that we can have affordable health care," said Latisha Harris, Fresno.Threats to immigrants were also a big concern."I actually am afraid for friends, family-- I have parents from Mexico. I think nobody should be afraid," said Alva Rodriguez, Fresno."The farmers here need comprehensive immigration reform, otherwise there's no one here to pick the crops," said Jackie Lowe, Hanford.Many there told us they want their Congressman to know they are concerned about the direction the Trump administration is taking the country."I'm afraid it's (freedom) under attack-- absolutely," said John Rainey, Lemoore.Those there said the bottom line is they want the republicans in congress who support President Trump to know they want to be heard."They are not listening, we feel they are turning their backs on us," said Ophelia Cantu, Hanford.The protest in Tulare, across the street from Republican Congressman Devin Nunes' neighborhood is set to start at six. Complaints about the congressman include his refusal to support an investigation into President Trump's connection to Russia, and his refusal to press the President to release his tax returns.