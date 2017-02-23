POLITICS

Protests continue in the Central Valley aimed at getting the attention of Republicans in congress

EMBED </>More News Videos

About 40 people marched outside the Hanford office of Republican Congressman David Valadao. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
About 40 people marched outside the Hanford office of Republican Congressman David Valadao. Most were there to voice concerns over Republican threats to health care.

"Well I am concerned about the threatened repeal of the Affordable Care Act," said Jack Willis, Hanford.

"If you want to get rid of it at least put something forward that is going to be equitable and fair to all of the members, so that we can have affordable health care," said Latisha Harris, Fresno.

Threats to immigrants were also a big concern.

"I actually am afraid for friends, family-- I have parents from Mexico. I think nobody should be afraid," said Alva Rodriguez, Fresno.

"The farmers here need comprehensive immigration reform, otherwise there's no one here to pick the crops," said Jackie Lowe, Hanford.

Many there told us they want their Congressman to know they are concerned about the direction the Trump administration is taking the country.

"I'm afraid it's (freedom) under attack-- absolutely," said John Rainey, Lemoore.

Those there said the bottom line is they want the republicans in congress who support President Trump to know they want to be heard.

"They are not listening, we feel they are turning their backs on us," said Ophelia Cantu, Hanford.

The protest in Tulare, across the street from Republican Congressman Devin Nunes' neighborhood is set to start at six. Complaints about the congressman include his refusal to support an investigation into President Trump's connection to Russia, and his refusal to press the President to release his tax returns.
Related Topics:
politicsprotesttulare countyfresno countykings countyTulare CountyFresno CountyKings County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
SF considers funding lawyers for undocumented immigrants
Weather revealing states lack of funding for road maintenance
Trump administration lifts transgender bathroom guidance
Town hall meeting in Mariposa with Congressman McClintock gets heated
More Politics
Top Stories
16-year-old arrested for allegedly killing a pig at Delhi High School
Homeowner shot by robbery suspect in Exeter
Man caught skimming ATM in Atwater, police say
Drought may be coming to an end after series of storms, scientists say
24 arrested in Anaheim protests against off-duty officer
Off-duty LAPD officer fires gun during struggle w/ teens in Anaheim
SF considers funding lawyers for undocumented immigrants
Show More
New EPA head's emails indicate close ties to oil and gas producers
Man in critical condition after shooting in Central Fresno
Fresno police looking for suspect who used hammer to rob liquor store
Clovis police looking for suspects who robbed janitor at elementary school
Delhi student's pig found tortured and hanged on the school campus
More News
Top Video
Man caught skimming ATM in Atwater, police say
Homeowner shot by robbery suspect in Exeter
Your Weekend
Crews work to move art to open up street traffic on the Fulton Mall
More Video