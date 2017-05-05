Reaction from local leaders after health care legislation passes in the House

From Obamacare to Trumpcare-- a sweeping overhaul of the healthcare system with big implications in the Valley.Sandra Celedon of Building Healthy Communities believes the changes could be deadly."We can only expect and anticipate an increase in the life lost in not only children but our elderly."That is because the older you are the higher the costs. Under the GOP plan tax credits are based on how young you are not by how much money you have.People with pre-existing conditions-- well they cannot technically be barred from getting insurance under the act. But the new health care plan says states could apply for waivers so insurance companies could charge more for people with pre-existing conditions."That's a huge concern because we know that when people have a pre-existing condition that's when they need healthcare the most. And so we're actually making it a lot tougher on folks to access lifesaving care and we're basically kicking people when they're down," said Celedon.If you choose not to have health insurance under the new plan you won't pay a penalty. But if you don't have insurance for more than 60 days insurance companies can charge a 30-percent penalty on anyone who wants to get coverage.Representative Devin Nunes said these changes are necessary."What we're doing by giving everyone the ability-- no matter what their age is-- to go out and get their own healthcare plan, and choose their own doctor."Over the next decade federal spending on Medicaid would be cut by $880-billion.Valley Children's Hospital CEO Todd Suntrapak said about three of four children who receive their care rely on Medi-Cal-- California's version of Medicaid.While they would never turn anyone away Suntrapak said, "It'll be more and more difficult, we may not be able to expand services in the way that we would like to take it to the next level, there might be a number of tradeoffs that we have to make."The Senate must pass this bill but it could get tweaked before it becomes law.