Residents from Valley communities sit down with billionaire philanthropist to discuss access to clean water

Families in towns like Alpaugh and East Goshen have for years dealt with a water supply contaminated with nitrates or arsenic. Tom Steyer came to Fresno to better understand their plight."We still have to purchase bottled water for our kids, because it's not safe to drink. It's very expensive and it's very unfair for our children to be exposed to contaminated water," said Lucy Hernandez, East Goshen.Steyer told those gathered in Downtown Fresno clean, accessible water is a right every Californian deserves."It always disturbs me, because it seems so unjust when you think about the absolute basic necessities of life-- number one is water."Steyer has given millions to ballot measures and Democratic candidates over the years, but we asked him if he was considering a run for California Governor."Well I get asked that question all the time, but I think I have time to make up my mind about how to have the most impact. The one thing I'm confident of is I'm completely committed to justice for Californians."At this point, Steyer isn't sure if he can make more of an impact as a private citizen or as a politician.Steyer also voiced his support for the Safe Drinking Water Act, a State Senate bill which would fund projects to ensure communities in need have access to clean water.