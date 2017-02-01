PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Senate confirms Rex Tillerson, former CEO of Exxon Mobil, to be President Donald Trump's secretary of state

Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 11, 2107, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The Republican-led Senate has confirmed Rex Tillerson as President Donald Trump's secretary of state.

Senators voted 56-43 largely along party lines to approve Tillerson's nomination to be the nation's chief diplomat.

Most Senate Democrats opposed Tillerson's nomination, angering Republicans who considered the former Exxon Mobil CEO to be highly qualified for the post.

Sen. Ben Cardin, the Foreign Relations Committee's top Democrat, says he feared Tillerson would be a "yes man" and would not be able to prevent Trump from pursuing a misguided foreign policy that leads the country "on a march of folly."

But Republicans had the numbers to push Tillerson's nomination through. They got help from several Democrats who crossed party lines.

Tillerson's ties to Russia and his stand on sanctioning Moscow have been a point of contention.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trump
Load Comments
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
California District Court rules for stranded Valley family in Yemen
GOP suspends Senate rule, muscles Trump picks through panel
Meet Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
Valley voters split over whether they support or oppose President Trump's travel ban
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
California District Court rules for stranded Valley family in Yemen
Senate Judiciary Committee approves nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general
GOP suspends Senate rule, muscles Trump picks through panel
Meet Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
More Politics
Top Stories
California District Court rules for stranded Valley family in Yemen
Prison guards taken hostage by inmates at maximum security prison in Delaware, officials say
Senate Judiciary Committee approves nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general
GOP suspends Senate rule, muscles Trump picks through panel
McLane High School art teacher recovering after allegedly being assaulted by student
Valley voters split over whether they support or oppose President Trump's travel ban
Last day on the job for Fresno Unified's Superintendent Michael Hanson
Show More
Infant died of starvation after parents' overdose deaths in Pennsylvania
Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Meet Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
Los Banos man stranded in east Africa joins lawsuit against President Trump
Fresno State struggling with immigration restrictions and what they could mean for their campus
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos