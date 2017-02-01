POLITICS

Senate Judiciary Committee approves nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general

desc (ABC News)

WASHINGTON --
The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general after angry exchanges between Republicans and Democrats.

The 11-9 vote was along party lines. All the panel's Democrats voted against the nomination.

The Alabama Republican is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate. Republicans have been strongly supportive of their colleague, arguing that he will follow the law and maintain traditional independence from President Donald Trump, if needed.

Democrats have expressed doubts that he would be able to say no to the president since he was one of his earliest and strongest defenders in the presidential campaign.

They also expressed concerns about whether Sessions would be committed to civil rights, a chief priority of the Obama administration.
Related Topics:
politicsattorney general
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
GOP suspends Senate rule, muscles Trump picks through panel
Meet Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
Valley voters split over whether they support or oppose President Trump's travel ban
Fresno State struggling with immigration restrictions and what they could mean for their campus
More Politics
Top Stories
GOP suspends Senate rule, muscles Trump picks through panel
McLane High School art teacher recovering after allegedly being assaulted by student
Valley voters split over whether they support or oppose President Trump's travel ban
Last day on the job for Fresno Unified's Superintendent Michael Hanson
Infant died of starvation after parents' overdose deaths in Pennsylvania
Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Meet Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
Show More
Los Banos man stranded in east Africa joins lawsuit against President Trump
Fresno State struggling with immigration restrictions and what they could mean for their campus
About 50 cars involved in Kings County fog related crashes, CHP says
Man shot during argument over bright headlights
Fog causes many local school districts to delay classes
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos