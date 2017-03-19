WHAT'S TRENDING

SoCal artist's billboard shows Trump with mushroom cloud

EMBED </>More News Videos

A billboard depicting President Trump flanked by swastikas is raising eyebrows in Arizona. (KTRK)

PHOENIX, Arizona --
A Santa Monica artist's billboard criticizing President Donald Trump is raising eyebrows across the country.

The sign over downtown Phoenix shows Trump alongside mushroom clouds, swastika-shaped dollar signs and the Russian flag. Along the back, five fists form the sign language letters for the word "unity."

Santa Monica artist Karen Fiorito has claimed responsibility for the display, which was commissioned by a Phoenix art gallery.

Fiorito posted on Facebook that she is expecting backlash and even "death threats" from Trump supporters. Indeed her post has comments that call her a "sick individual" and "disgusting," although others praised it as a "lovely, provocative work."


The same artist and gallery were behind another controversial billboard in 2004 that targeted then-President George W. Bush.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpswastikau.s. & worldrussiawhat's trendingbuzzworthyartArizona
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WHAT'S TRENDING
Glowing blue algae dazzles beachgoers
Enchanting 'Beauty and the Beast' wedding nailed it
Mom who mocked pregnant giraffe livestream gives birth
Toddler with heart defect gets picture perfect promposal
More what's trending
POLITICS
Legislation introduced to provide abortion pill at college health centers
President Trump's budget proposal may impact Central Valley Ag and social programs
A federal judge in Maryland has blocked President Donald Trump's revised travel ban
Trump budget: Defense spending a priority over agency money
More Politics
Top Stories
Heartbroken Fresno vet surprised with new bike
Fresno veteran heartbroken after thief steals bike
OC waiter fired after asking diners for proof of residency
Man recovering after being stabbed in neck in East-Central Fresno
Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90
Fresno church's medical mission to bring eyesight to refugees continues despite setback
1 person killed in 3 car collision in East Central Fresno
Show More
Man accused of killing FDNY EMT has 31 prior arrests
Investigation continues after human remains found near Chukchansi casino
Lab publishing thousands of US nuclear weapons test films on YouTube
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
Legislation introduced to provide abortion pill at college health centers
More News
Top Video
Heartbroken Fresno vet surprised with new bike
Fresno veteran heartbroken after thief steals bike
Man recovering after being stabbed in neck in East-Central Fresno
Fresno church's medical mission to bring eyesight to refugees continues despite setback
More Video