BREAKING NEWS ? The House of Representatives just voted to #RepealAndReplace #Obamacare. pic.twitter.com/yu35Qr8YjC — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) May 4, 2017

This isn?t football. It?s not about scoring points. #AHCA will devastate Americans? healthcare. Families will go bankrupt. People will die. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 4, 2017

Bring it on. https://t.co/TWNaFkxZ2J — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 4, 2017

My statement on the House passing an #Obamacare repeal and replacement bill. pic.twitter.com/IuVg0UyuNJ — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) May 4, 2017

Make no mistake: Republicans will pay the price for jamming through this disastrous bill. Retweet if you're voting blue in 2018! #Trumpcare — Team Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) May 4, 2017

BREAKING: The House just passed the worst bill for women in a generation. The #AHCA blocks access to PP, takes coverage away from millions. pic.twitter.com/D5rJX4wCOS — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) May 4, 2017

AARP is steadfastly opposed to this deeply flawed health bill & will continue to fight it as it moves to the Senate. https://t.co/PXeMRTddwQ — AARP Advocates (@AARPadvocates) May 4, 2017

The House of Representatives has passed the Republicans' heath care bill aimed at replacing the Affordable Care Act.The bill passed by a razor-thin margin with 217 votes. Significant changes are expected when the bill goes to the Senate, according to ABC News Here are reactions to the Republican health care plan: