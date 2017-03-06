POLITICS

Supreme Court scraps case on transgender bathroom rights

FILE (KTRK)

WASHINGTON (KFSN) --
The Supreme Court is handing a transgender teen's case back to a lower court without reaching a decision.

The justices said Monday they have opted not to decide whether federal anti-discrimination law gives high school senior Gavin Grimm the right to use the boys' bathroom in his Virginia school.

The case had been scheduled for argument in late March. Instead, a lower court in Virginia will be tasked with evaluating the federal law known as title IX and the extent to which it applies to transgender students.

The high court action follows the Trump administration's recent decision to withdraw a directive issued during Barack Obama's presidency that advised schools to allow students to use the bathroom of their chosen gender, not biological birth.
Related Topics:
politicstransgenderbathroomsupreme court
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Intelligence Committee chair and CA Rep. Devin Nunes addresses wiretapping claim
White House: Congress must probe alleged Obama power abuse
Obama spokesman says Trump's wiretapping allegation is false
Bond measure helping Madera fire and police make much needed changes
More Politics
Top Stories
Patrol car windshield shattered, officer injured in Southeast Fresno attack
Woman dead after tree falls at Yosemite National Park, authorities say
Woman rushed to hospital after allegedly being stabbed by great-grandson in Fresno County
Intelligence Committee chair and CA Rep. Devin Nunes addresses wiretapping claim
Advocate speaks out after wave of violence against Fresno homeless
1 dead, 5 injured after crash near Parlier
One dead after head-on crash with semi truck near Merced
Show More
Family describes moments after man allegedly shot wife before taking own life in Central Fresno
White House: Congress must probe alleged Obama power abuse
Suspect in officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace dies
Former pop star Tommy Page dead in apparent suicide
Obama spokesman says Trump's wiretapping allegation is false
More News
Photos
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
More Photos