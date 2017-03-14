U.S. & WORLD

Texas bill proposes to regulate masturbation for men

The bill promotes abstinence or occasional self-gratification inside a medical facility.

A Texas lawmaker is making a point about legislation that restricts women's access to health care and abortions by proposing to fine men $100 when they masturbate.
HOUSTON --
A state representative from Houston said she's tired of men writing laws, telling women what they can and cannot do with their bodies.

Democrat Jessica Farrar introduced House Bill 4260 or "Man's Right To Know Act" that would regulate masturbation for men and fine them $100.

"Men need to be a part of this equation too. So let's examine if they had to undergo these invasive procedures, medically unnecessary procedures in fact and see what it's like," Farrar said.

Farrar's bill promotes abstinence or occasional self-gratification inside a medical facility. Doctors would also be required to conduct rectal exams before performing a vasectomy or prescribing Viagra.

Farrar said she doesn't expect the bill to pass, but she wanted to bring attention to the kinds of obstacles women go through to receive health care in Texas.

Click here to read the full House Bill 4260.

