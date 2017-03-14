Texas bill proposes to regulate masturbation for men

The bill promotes abstinence or occasional self-gratification inside a medical facility.

A Texas lawmaker is making a point about legislation that restricts women's access to health care and abortions by proposing to fine men $100 when they masturbate.