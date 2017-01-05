POLITICS

George H.W. and Barbara Bush celebrate 72 years of marriage
EMBED </>More News Videos

If you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush. (Shepard Sherbell/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images)

If you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush.

The former president and first lady celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Friday. After a long-distance courtship, the two wed on Jan. 6, 1945. The lovebirds met at a dance in 1941 when George Bush was 16 years old and Barbara was home from boarding school during a holiday break. They were engaged right before Bush was shipped overseas as a naval pilot during World War II and married in Rye, N.Y.
If you're viewing on our news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

They have six children, including former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

George H.W. and Barbara Bush are the longest-married couple in presidential history, followed by John and Abigail Adams, who were married for 54 years.

Congratulations to the former president and first lady on 72 years of marriage.
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushmarriagerelationshipsgood newsfeel good
Load Comments
POLITICS
Group to hand out free pot on Inauguration Day
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
Several citizen groups joined together to ask Fresno police to stop shooting
Valley representatives react after new Congress sworn in
More Politics
Top Stories
Residents of Hotel California in Central Fresno asked to leave after city red tags building
Large boulder lands on truck causing accident that shut down HWY 41
$70K worth of equipment stolen from Fresno church, police say
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in torture of teen in Facebook Live video
Yosemite National Park rangers keeping an eye out for what could be the biggest storm in years
Weather having impact on blood banks as they are facing the worst deficits in 30 years
Water being let out of Friant dam in an effort to make room for rain water
Show More
Flash flood warnings issued in Kern, Tulare counties
Police looking for suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven in Southeast Fresno
Man arrested for car burglary in Central Fresno
Series of storms having positive impact on local ski equipment retailers
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
More News
Top Video
Residents of Hotel California in Central Fresno asked to leave after city red tags building
Large boulder lands on truck causing accident that shut down HWY 41
$70K worth of equipment stolen from Fresno church, police say
Some Valley tree trimmers standing down as they wait for storm to pass
More Video