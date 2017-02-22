MARIPOSA COUNTY

Town hall meeting in Mariposa with Congressman McClintock gets heated

EMBED </>More News Videos

Many times Congressman McClintock had to step in and calm the crowds and ended up staying later than expected so everybody's questions could be answered. (KFSN)

By
MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Patriotism shined through at the Mariposa Fairgrounds Tuesday, as supporters and opponents kicked off a night of sparring; showing the meaning of democracy at Congressman Tom McClintock's town hall meeting.

"What are you planning to do to both combat climate change and protect our environment for future generations to come," said one person in attendance.

Among the heated exchanges questions if global warming is man-made.

"I cannot ignore the entire body of science that suggests there are forces far more powerful," said McClintock.

Others shared emotional stories to help sway the contentious repeal of Obamacare.

"I want choice, I want to be able to buy what I want to buy and shop across state line," said Katee Owens, Tom McClintock Supporter.

Many times Congressman McClintock had to step in and calm the crowds and ended up staying later than expected so everybody's questions could be answered.

"We were half expecting him to not to show up to this one but he's been very good about fielding questions and showing patience with a group of people, including myself, who are very agitated right now." said Paul Smith, protester.

While some commended McClintock for being brave and holding these meetings when other lawmakers have stopped, others didn't like how he handled his last town hall in Roseville.

"There were no arrests made, people were loud but that's the extent of it, you lied about the nature of this incident."

The Congressman stood by his old statements and continuously backed the new President's policies.

"Please remember that there are many American's, including many in this room, who disagreed just as strongly and just as fervently with the policies of Barack Obama."

McClintock promised, in the end, that his loyalty is to his constituents rather than any party.

There were so many people standing in line waiting to speak that Congressman McClintock had to extend the town hall by another half an hour. His next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday in Sonora.
Related Topics:
politicsmariposamariposa countytown hall meetingMariposa
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MARIPOSA COUNTY
Caltrans says repairs on Highway 41 near Fish Camp to take at least a month
Crews cleaning up after floods in Mariposa County also preparing for the next round of rain
Another round of heavy rain floods Mariposa streets
Caltrans crews in Mariposa County preparing for more rain and tough conditions
More mariposa county
POLITICS
Milo Yiannopoulos apologizes for remarks, quits Breitbart
Local organization calling on Fresno leaders for help when it comes protecting undocumented immigrants
Workers fired for no-show on "Day Without Immigrants"
President Trump invites supporter on stage during Florida rally
More Politics
Top Stories
Sanger police searching for driver accused of hitting bicyclist and leaving him seriously injured
Highway 41 closed near Yosemite National Park entrance
More than 200 San Jose residents evacuated in floods
Fresno police looking for person who ripped off Girl Scouts with counterfeit money
Central High School football coach loses his battle with cancer
Crews monitor water levels and levees as Kings River flows
2 bodies found inside burning vehicle in Fresno
Show More
Man shot after argument in Fresno, police say
Video shows 7 teens frantically trying to get out of icy water
San Jose neighborhood under water following flash flood
Residents prepare for possible flooding after Sheriff issues pre-evacuation advisory in Madera County
California spillway spills over for first time in 10 years
More News
Top Video
Highway 41 closed near Yosemite National Park entrance
Fresno police looking for person who ripped off Girl Scouts with counterfeit money
Central High School football coach loses his battle with cancer
Wet weather causing fire officials to be concerned of future fire hazards
More Video