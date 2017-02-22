U.S. & WORLD

Trump administration lifts transgender bathroom guidance

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

By MARIA DANILOVA and SADIE GURMAN
WASHINGTON --
The Trump administration has lifted federal guidelines that said transgender students should be allowed to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.

The Wednesday decision is a reversal of an Obama-era directive issued in May. It will now be up to states and school districts to interpret whether federal sex discrimination law applies to gender identity.

A letter sent to schools nationwide Wednesday by the Justice and Education departments says the earlier directive caused confusion and lawsuits over how it should be applied. The new letter says the guidance is lifted, but anti-bullying safeguards will not be affected.

Although the Obama guidance was not legally binding, transgender rights advocates say it was necessary to protect students from discrimination. Opponents argued it was federal overreach.
Related Topics:
politicsbathroomtransgenderPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star, NASA says
Little Liv's love of fishing will melt your heart
Video shows 7 teens frantically trying to get out of icy water
California spillway spills over for first time in 10 years
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Town hall meeting in Mariposa with Congressman McClintock gets heated
Richmond unanimously approves Trump impeachment resolution
Milo Yiannopoulos apologizes for remarks, quits Breitbart
Local organization calling on Fresno leaders for help when it comes protecting undocumented immigrants
More Politics
Top Stories
Fresno County proclaims a local emergency due to a stressed water system
5 stabbed in a brawl after a party in Caruthers
Off-duty LAPD officer fires gun during struggle w/ teens in Anaheim
50,000 San Jose residents under flood evacuation orders
Richmond unanimously approves Trump impeachment resolution
Woman shot in East-Central Fresno
Evacuation lifted in Clovis after a gas leak
Show More
Bicyclists seriously injured in Sanger hit and run crash
Man hit by a train in Downtown Fresno
Highway 41 closed near Yosemite National Park entrance
Town hall meeting in Mariposa with Congressman McClintock gets heated
More than 200 San Jose residents evacuated in floods
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos