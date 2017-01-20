TRUMP INAUGURATION

Trump Inauguration and the Valley

The view from Hanford Congressman David Valadao's office is spectacular but others are encouraged by President Trumps views on the Valley's number one industry. (KFSN)

By
WASHINGTON D.C. (KFSN) --
Many from the Valley were witnesses to history Friday as they stood in a crowd of thousands and watched Donald Trump be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Jeff Christensen and Jorge Ortiz from Los Banos were part of the massive crowd pounding the pavement.


Jeff Christensen and Jorge Ortiz from Los Banos were part of the massive crowd pounding the pavement. Witnessing the inauguration of President Donald Trump as an unforgettable moment for the two on an educational tour.

EMBED </>More News Videos

The view from Hanford Congressman David Valadao's office is spectacular but others are encouraged by President Trumps views on the Valley's number one industry.



Some of those watching in the nations capitol wonder what a Trump presidency means to the Valley. The view from Hanford Congressman David Valadao's office is spectacular but others are encouraged by President Trumps views on the Valley's number one industry-- Hanford rancher Vern Costa thinks Mr. Trump will be ag friendly.

EMBED </>More News Videos

President Donald Trump believes it's time to move forward as one, but many in the nations capitol say we remain the divided states of America.



President Donald Trump believes it's time to move forward as one, but many in the nations capitol say we remain the divided states of America.
Related Topics:
politicstrump inaugurationpresidential inauguration
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRUMP INAUGURATION
Inauguration part of lesson starting political discussions at Roosevelt High School
PHOTOS: Donald Trump sworn in as president
Photos: Americans watch Donald Trump's inauguration in D.C.
FULL VIDEO: President Donald Trump's inauguration speech
More trump inauguration
POLITICS
Photos from the inauguration balls and galas
Faces of America: Stories of inauguration attendees
PHOTOS: Donald Trump sworn in as president
After today, America will be...
More Politics
Top Stories
Fresno Police are investigating reports of several people shot in southeast Fresno
Dos Palos High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with minor
Dos Palos police searching for victim's roommate in city's first homicide of the year
Tule River flows through Porterville as more water released from Lake Success
Auberry students enjoy first snow day in nearly a decade
First Zika virus infection found in Fresno County
Amtrak seeks public input for new Sacramento-Fresno train option
Show More
Snow fall causing challenges for drivers
Kingpin 'El Chapo' enters not-guilty plea in NYC court
Smashed windows, chaotic confrontation near inauguration
Man hit and killed by big rig on Highway 99 near Fowler
3,000 pounds of weed disguised watermelons seized
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
PHOTOS: The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Major storm moves through Central California
More Photos