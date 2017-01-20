Trump Inauguration and the Valley

Sorry, your browser doesn't support Flash , needs a Flash update , or has Flash disabled. You need Flash to watch this video. EMBED </>More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1713288" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Donald Trump believes it's time to move forward as one, but many in the nations capitol say we remain the divided states of America.

Jeff Christensen and Jorge Ortiz from Los Banos were part of the massive crowd pounding the pavement. Witnessing the inauguration of President Donald Trump as an unforgettable moment for the two on an educational tour.Some of those watching in the nations capitol wonder what a Trump presidency means to the Valley. The view from Hanford Congressman David Valadao's office is spectacular but others are encouraged by President Trumps views on the Valley's number one industry-- Hanford rancher Vern Costa thinks Mr. Trump will be ag friendly.President Donald Trump believes it's time to move forward as one, but many in the nations capitol say we remain the divided states of America.