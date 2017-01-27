U.S. & WORLD

Trump signs executive action for 'new vetting measures' to keep 'radical Islamic terrorists' out of U.S.

President Donald Trump holds up a fist after speaking at the Central Intelligence Agency in Langley, Va., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump has signed an executive action implementing "new vetting measures" that he says are aimed at keeping "radical Islamic terrorists" out of the United States.

Trump says, "We don't want them here."

The president says he only wants to admit people to the United States who will support the country. His comments echoed his campaign pledge to implement "extreme vetting" programs, particularly for people coming from countries with ties to terrorism.

The president signed the executive action at the Pentagon, where he met with the joint chiefs of staff and participated in a ceremonial swearing-in for Defense Secretary James Mattis.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
