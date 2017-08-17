CONFEDERATE MONUMENT

President Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues

A damaged nearly century-old Confederate statue lies on a pallet in a warehouse in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Allen Breed/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump has tweeted that he is siding with people who want to preserve Confederate monuments across the U.S.

Here's his series of posts:
