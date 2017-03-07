TULARE COUNTY

Tulare County moves closer to even stricter nut theft ordinance

EMBED </>More News Videos

The current ordinance already requires sellers possess a proof of ownership certificate and also establishes a cash buying period that starts around November 1st. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
In order to strengthen Tulare County's nut theft ordinance, there are eight different options available. Tulare County Ag Commissioner Marily Kinoshita says they would like to implement them all to protect valuable commodities like walnuts, which she says are especially vulnerable to theft in the fall.

"Altogether our nut crops are three quarters of a billion dollars, so to our local economy, it's a big deal."

The current ordinance already requires sellers possess a proof of ownership certificate and also establishes a cash buying period that starts around November 1st.

Officials said these rules have dramatically reduced walnut theft and illegal sales. But some say the rules could be even stricter, and Kinoshita says they need to close some loopholes to streamline the process for everyone.

Officials are also considering eliminating cash sales altogether, and switching to checks. Kinoshita says the gleaner will still get paid.

"That allows the sheriff and my office to have a paper trail for either criminal actions or administrative civil penalty actions. It's good to get those nuts out of the field because they do harbor pests for the following season."

Visalia walnut grower Bryan Yahnian says he allows one family to take what's left after his harvest, but he has had thieves steal from him before so he would support checks as a form of payment. He says theft of any kind is an ongoing battle for growers.

"It's always been an issue. It's nothing new but if things could be a little bit smoother, then we'd appreciate it."

Tulare County Supervisors will weigh the changes to the ordinance Tuesday night. They will be brought back for consideration again later this month.

Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. at Lindsay City Hall.
Related Topics:
politicsagriculturethefttulare countyvisaliaVisalia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Man arrested on multiple carjacking charges in Porterville
Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Porterville
Tulare's Lighthouse Rescue Mission moves forward with plan to build new homeless shelter
Long time Southern California Edison employee who recently passed away honored in Exeter
More tulare county
POLITICS
Push to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act already drawing criticism
3 Clovis City Council seats to be filled in special election
WikiLeaks publish 1000s of what they say are CIA documents
House GOP releases bill replacing Obama health care overhaul
More Politics
Top Stories
Well known Fresno City College wrestler dies in tragic accident
Dark history, even murder, may haunt Valentine's Day murder suspect
Push to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act already drawing criticism
'Sanctuary state' bill would change how ICE operations conducted across CA
Teen charged with decapitating mother in North Carolina
Motorcyclist jumps over 60 Fwy in Moreno Valley, sparks investigation
3 Clovis City Council seats to be filled in special election
Show More
Police searching for suspect after 16-year-old shot in Southwest Fresno
WikiLeaks publish 1000s of what they say are CIA documents
Judge won't stop construction of Dakota Access pipeline
House Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement plan
Local Islamic leader says revised travel ban will fuel extremism
More News
Top Video
Well known Fresno City College wrestler dies in tragic accident
Push to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act already drawing criticism
New report reveals prices on homes in Fresno and Clovis area are on the rise
Competition names Fresno County's best restaurants
More Video