Two new council members win seats on Clovis City Council

Retired Clovis Police Captain Drew Bessinger won the only contested race-- defeating two other candidates for a two year term to replace Harry Armstrong.Bessinger's ready to work on his priorities."Bringing in businesses that will help pay for rebuilding our police department, and also revitalization our older neighborhoods that have really struggled during the foreclosure crisis and have gotten left behind."Bessinger said he met about 2,500 registered voters while walking precincts.Vong Mouanoutoua ran unopposed in winning the race to replace Nathan Magsig.Mouanoutoua is the first Hmong-American to join the Clovis City Council."It's not about Hmong. I think it's truly a testament to America. America will allow this to any immigrant, any citizen, any refugee, as long as you are here and you work hard."As the city expands to the north and to the east, Mouanoutoua believes Clovis needs to attract new business and retail to pay for services."Growth is going to be a challenge in that how do we maintain safety."Lynne Ashbeck ran unopposed as well and won her fifth term on the City Council.All three Clovis City Council members will be sworn in March 27th.