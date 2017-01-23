POLITICS

Valley farmers unhappy with President Trump's withdrawal from trade deal
EMBED </>More News Videos

The American Farm Bureau says the TPP could've resulted in a $4 billion boost for food producers who ship 25 percent of their product overseas. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
President Donald Trump made good on a campaign promise to remove the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Some farmers and ranchers in Washington DC for the Presidential Inauguration said Trump understood the Valley's water woes, but farmers weren't happy he dropped a trade deal Monday.

The President signed an executive order to withdraw the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The TPP was a free trade agreement with 11 pacific rim countries.

Valley farmers worry the President's decision may cast a dark cloud over the ag industry.

"Much of our industry is export-based, so opening up these partnerships around the world are so critically important to us," Ryan Jacobsen with the Fresno County Farm Bureau said.

The American Farm Bureau says the TPP could've resulted in a $4 billion boost for food producers who ship 25 percent of their product overseas.

"But when you look at California, that number, particularly within certain commodities, is much, much higher," Jacobsen explained. "You just take the California almond for example. We produce 83 percent of the world's supply of almonds and 80 percent of those are exported."

Manuel Cunha of the Nisei Farmers League says a workable immigration policy for undocumented workers is essential to keep farmers and food processors afloat.

"Especially in California," he said. "We've got to legalize those workers that are here hard-working. They're not criminals, they're not felons, they're not rapists."

The TPP was negotiated by former President Obama. Instead of the TPP, Trump says the us will work with each country individually.
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumppoliticsfarming
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Southwest flight turns cabin lights pink for Women's March
Smashed windows, chaotic confrontation near inauguration
California man sets himself on fire at D.C. Trump hotel
Presidents and their pets
More politics
POLITICS
Trump moves to pull US out of Pacific-Rim trade deal, freezes federal hiring
LIVE VIDEO: Women's March ABC News digital coverage
360 View: What it looked like to be at the Women's March on Washington
Celebs, politicians participate in Women's Marches across US
More Politics
Top Stories
Both directions of Highway 41 closed near Valley Children's due to deadly crash during police chase
Homophobia alleged as Clovis Unified shuts down high school play
Caltrans hopes crews can clear Highway 59 flooding near Merced during clear weather
Bullard High's new classrooms opening soon
Heavy wet snow fell in Oakhurst caused schools to close and roads to become hazardous
Highway 198 along Fresno and Monterey Counties reopens after rock slides forced closure
Snow closes Highway 41 from Wawona to Yosemite Valley
Show More
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Central Fresno
Trump moves to pull US out of Pacific-Rim trade deal, freezes federal hiring
Ex-President George HW Bush Moved Out of ICU; Barbara Bush Sent Home
Suspected drunk driver slams truck into Fresno home
Man recovering after being shot multiple times in Selma
More News
Top Video
Homophobia alleged as Clovis Unified shuts down high school play
Bullard High's new classrooms opening soon
Caltrans hopes crews can clear Highway 59 flooding near Merced during clear weather
Highway 198 along Fresno and Monterey Counties reopens after rock slides forced closure
More Video