Valley representatives react after new Congress sworn in
Out-going Vice-President Joe Biden presided over the ceremony where the 115th Congress was sworn in (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Out-going Vice-President Joe Biden presided over the ceremony where the 115th Congress was sworn in. Now republicans control the White House and Congress for the first time since 2007.

Hanford Congressman David Valadao was sworn in for a third term.

"Obviously optimistic; we're excited but still trying to figure out what direction the president wants to go."

But GOP unity took a hit as a push to gut the office of Congressional Ethics came under fire from both President-Elect Donald Trump as well as democratic leaders.

Republicans backed away from the plan.

"Clearly that's an overreach and I think the public reaction to it was fast and furious, and so I hope my colleagues on the other side will not overreach as they did in the past two days," said Rep. Jim Costa, (D) Fresno.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said a repeal of President Obama's Affordable Care Act was the first item up for the New Year.

"Proposing a more market oriented where people have the ability to shop for what they want, companies have to compete instead of a mandate that requires certain things are done. Should allow an actual marketplace where insurers will come to the table," said Valadao.

Both Valadao and Costa feel recent bi-partisan legislation aimed at moving more irrigation water through the Delta is a step in the right direction for Valley residents.

House Republicans said they will also concentrate on tax reform and rolling back financial and environmental regulations.
