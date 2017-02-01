POLITICS

Valley voters split over whether they support or oppose President Trump's travel ban

Just days after issuing an immigration ban on seven countries President Trump's orders are already achieving some effect-- in division. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
"Right now there's just protest after protest and it's just terrible," said Te'a Johnson, Fresno.

In Central California, voters seem particularly torn. An exclusive Action News Survey USA poll shows 43-percent of Central California opposes the policy, but at the same time 44-percent believes it makes the country safer.

"I feel like there's not that much room in the United States no more," said Tony Kahm, Fresno.

"I just think it's ridiculous-- I thought racism was dead," said Johnson.

Federal courts in at least three states issued emergency stays blocking officials from removing people with valid visas and asylum claims.

Former Federal Judge Oliver Wanger said there are several grounds on which the executive order is being challenged-- including violating freedom of religion and the right to due process.

"And remember, the other side is protect the safety, and the health, and the welfare of the people."

The President does have board power to control immigration, but already members of Congress are threatening to overturn the ban.

Wanger believes the courts will become more heavily involved too.

"We are going to have, I think, perhaps, the most active era of resort to the federal courts to challenge anything and everything."

And if controversy persists analysts say it will once again be the duty of the Supreme Court and the President's newest nominee to make a final ruling.

Our survey also showed that President Trump has a 34-percent job approval rating in California and a 52-percent disapproval rating.
