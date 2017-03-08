Walnut theft prevention ordinance moves forward in Tulare Co

An ordinance aimed at reducing walnut theft and illegal sales in Tulare County is moving forward.The Board of Supervisors received recommendations from the County Ag Commissioner at Tuesday night's meeting. The current ordinance already requires nut sellers or gleaners to possess a proof of ownership certificate and it also establishes a cash buying period that starts around November first.However, some say the rules should be even stricter. The first reading at a public hearing will be Tuesday, March 28th.