TULARE COUNTY

Walnut theft prevention ordinance moves forward in Tulare Co

EMBED </>More News Videos

An ordinance aimed at reducing walnut theft and illegal sales in Tulare County is moving forward. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
An ordinance aimed at reducing walnut theft and illegal sales in Tulare County is moving forward.

The Board of Supervisors received recommendations from the County Ag Commissioner at Tuesday night's meeting. The current ordinance already requires nut sellers or gleaners to possess a proof of ownership certificate and it also establishes a cash buying period that starts around November first.

However, some say the rules should be even stricter. The first reading at a public hearing will be Tuesday, March 28th.
Related Topics:
politicsagriculturetulare countylondon - tulare county
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Tulare County moves closer to even stricter nut theft ordinance
Man arrested on multiple carjacking charges in Porterville
Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Porterville
Tulare's Lighthouse Rescue Mission moves forward with plan to build new homeless shelter
More tulare county
POLITICS
Drew Bessinger leads Clovis City Council seat race with 68 percent of vote
Unofficial results show Madera Co Measure L likely fails
What is A Day Without A Woman?
Tulare County moves closer to even stricter nut theft ordinance
More Politics
Top Stories
CHP pulls over car in Fresno, finds man had been shot
Dos Palos High School employee caught on camera fighting 18-year-old students
Well known Fresno City College wrestler dies in tragic accident
Drew Bessinger leads Clovis City Council seat race with 68 percent of vote
Unofficial results show Madera Co Measure L likely fails
Valley writer working on ABC TV series, new season makes debut in Fresno
Dark history, even murder, may haunt Valentine's Day murder suspect
Show More
Push to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act already drawing criticism
Tulare County moves closer to even stricter nut theft ordinance
'Sanctuary state' bill would change how ICE operations conducted across CA
Teen charged with decapitating mother in North Carolina
Motorcyclist jumps over 60 Fwy in Moreno Valley, sparks investigation
More News
Top Video
CHP pulls over car in Fresno, finds man had been shot
Drew Bessinger leads Clovis City Council seat race with 68 percent of vote
Unofficial results show Madera Co Measure L likely fails
Ag and Energy report
More Video