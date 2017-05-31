POLITICS

White House says Trump expected to pull US from Paris deal

US President Donald Trump, speaks as he attends a meeting with EU leaders at the European Council, in Brussels, Belgium Thursday May 25, 2017. (Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via AP)

By JULIE PACE
WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, a White House official said Wednesday, confirming a move certain to anger allies that spent years negotiating the landmark agreement to reduce carbon emissions.

But there may be "caveats in the language" that Trump uses to announce the withdrawal, leaving open the possibility that the decision isn't final, according to the official, who insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the decision before the official announcement.

Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning: "I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Nearly 200 nations, including the United States under President Barack Obama's administration, agreed in 2015 to voluntarily reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to combat climate change. Withdrawing would leave the United States aligned only with Russia among the world's industrialized economies in rejecting action to combat climate change.

During Trump's overseas trip last week, European leaders pressed him to keep the U.S. in the pact.

Trump, who has called global warming a "hoax," promised during his presidential campaign to pull the U.S. out of the deal.

Word of Trump's decision comes a day after the president met with Scott Pruitt, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Like his boss, Pruitt has questioned the consensus of climate scientists that the Earth is warming and that man-made climate emissions are to blame.

Since taking office, Trump and Pruitt have moved to delay or roll back federal regulations limiting greenhouse gas emissions while pledging to revive the long-struggling U.S. coal mines.

What is not yet clear is whether Trump plans to initiate a formal withdrawal from the Paris accord, which under the terms of the agreement could take three years, or exit the underlying U.N. climate change treaty on which the accord was based.

The U.S. is the world's second largest emitter of carbon, following only China. Beijing, however, has reaffirmed its commitment to meeting its targets under the Paris accord, recently canceling construction of about 100 coal-fired power plants and investing billions in massive wind and solar projects.
Related Topics:
politicsclimate changeenvironment
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
POTUS reacts to Kathy Griffin bloodied head photo
Fresno City Council and Board of Supervisors meeting focuses on marijuana and stray dog problems
Valley leaders argue federal budget will hurt farmers, low-income families
Fresno County assembly member pushing to get more low-income families eligible for child care
More Politics
Top Stories
4 people arrested after shooting that leads to chase and standoff in Southwest Fresno
Visalia Police credit public's tips in arrest of teen hit and run suspect
Sinkhole opens up in Madera County closing street
Clovis Unified chooses new Superintendent
Man carrying fake gun at Orlando airport in custody after standoff
Police say SJSU student made up kidnapping story
Evidence points to possible foul play in fiery death of former professor
Show More
Police working on finding suspect in the death of 18-year-old shot in Central Fresno
Some Atwater business owners seeing low sales following deadly tanker truck explosion
Fresno City Council and Board of Supervisors meeting focuses on marijuana and stray dog problems
All 5 Sheriff's Deputies rescued after raft flips on Kings River
US successfully intercepts ICBM in historic test
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
More Photos