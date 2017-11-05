May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Statement on shooting in Sutherland Springs, TX. pic.twitter.com/ffUbQgYdWD — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) November 5, 2017

President Donald Trump is in Japan for a five-country tour of Asia, but he said via Twitter on Sunday that he is monitoring the situation Sutherland Springs, Texas following a shooting at a church that has left at least 20 people dead."May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas," Trump tweeted. "The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."According to a witness, a man walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio around 11:30 a.m. and began shooting. At least 20 people were killed and 30 more were injured. Police have told ABNC News that the alleged shooter is dead.Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also issued a statement on the shooting, thanking law enforcement for their efforts and encouraging Texans to pray for the Sutherland Springs community.