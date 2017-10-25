CALIFORNIA

Large 40 acre ocean front luxury home in San Luis Obispo County to be unveiled

Leonard Torres
SAN LOUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
Do you love the ocean and have always wanted to live by it? Well, someone in San Luis Obispo County will soon get to live out that dream in a luxury estate that spans 40 acres.

The house, which took three years to build, includes an enclosed courtyard and large glass walls with stunning views of the ocean.

The price tag on this luxury beach bungalow is $6,750,000-- but that includes a $100,000 Tesla X!


The large beachfront property is being unveiled on October 28th at sunset with a party that includes an art exhibit, music, and food-- but it's by invitation only.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateoceanscalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Brother of Las Vegas shooter arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn
President Trump opposes California water project, spokesman says
Ballot measure would expand CA rent control
Survey shows farmers and ranchers struggling to hire employees
More california
REAL ESTATE
Valley Children's Hospital purchases River Park Golf Center, expansion plans
New facilities for agencies serving Fresno's neediest due to High Speed Rail
Board of Supervisors votes to lease building downtown for Fresno County Prosecutors
City of Merced cracking down on abandoned homes
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police search for suspect after 1 person shot at a gas station in West Central Fresno
Brother of Las Vegas shooter arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn
President Trump opposes California water project, spokesman says
Two men charged with hate crime after stabbing Goshen man
Nearly 50 firearms stolen from Fresno gun store
Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer has died at age 89
Dodgers off to hot start in World Series with win over Astros
Video from the scene of fatal campus shooting
Show More
FBI releases new information about man who committed Sandy Hook Massacre
Fresno Unified prepared for possible strike by Teachers' Union
New partnership with shipping port could lead to thousands of jobs in the Valley
Convicted rapist worked security at rape counseling center because of failure in state background check
Tulare County DA dog, staff spend week in Las Vegas comforting victims of shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos