FRESNO

Prices for a home in Fresno going up for the first time in years

EMBED </>More News Videos

After the housing market burst back in the recession of 2008 the market is coming back to life. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
After the housing market burst back in the recession of 2008 the market is coming back to life.

According to Corelogic, home prices in Fresno rose by seven-percent in February of this year compared with this same time last year. The average price of a home in Fresno is near $224,900.

Don Scordino is a realtor with Realty Concepts; he said this is good news for sellers and buyers.

"It is a seller's market because you can sell your home quickly and get a good price. And it still is a buyer's market though because the interest rates are still so low."

Scordino said FHA loan rates are at 3.75 and while there is currently a high demand and limited supply buyers must act fast. Some homes are only on the market for one to two weeks and buyers must have a plan to make the American dream of owning a home come true.

"In fact, I would say being prepared is the biggest thing. Because in a market like this when you see the right home you have to be prepared to make the offer right way," said Scordino.

Scordino said in some cases sellers are frustrated. Reports of a seller's market might have them setting their expectations too high and their home could be on the market for three to four months.

"Those are typically the sellers that have priced their home beyond the market, so they are no longer inside the seller's market and able to take advantage of it."

Scordino adds anyone selling a house should be prepared to make an adjustment to give the home better curb appeal.

Corelogic predicts home prices are expected to increase in the next year by 4.7-percent.
Related Topics:
realestatehomehousing marketfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Olive Avenue closed due to construction
Fresno City College unveils 15 to Finish program to keep students on track
Friends and family bid final goodbye to former ABC30 anchor John Wallace
Protesters confront FUSD teacher's aide accused of sex crimes with 4th grader
More fresno
REAL ESTATE
$4.9 million loft features shipping containers
LOOK: U-shaped skyscraper proposed for Manhattan
Guinness castle for sale
New report reveals prices on homes in Fresno and Clovis area are on the rise
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Aunt of 4-year-old girl found dead in Porterville arrested for allegedly suffocating her
Sheriff's detectives investigating a body found on a river bank near Mendota
"Sanctuary state" law could cost Valley police millions
Witness jumps into action when DUI crash traps family inside burning car in Tulare County
Protesters confront FUSD teacher's aide accused of sex crimes with 4th grader
Cowboys' Tony Romo retiring, headed to broadcast booth, sources say
Olive Avenue closed due to construction
Show More
Madera Police searching for two suspects after double shooting
Class action lawsuit targets EpiPen maker
Mom of 3 collapses at end of Pennsylvania half marathon, dies
Kyrgyzstan authorities identify suspect in Russia subway bombing
Redemption: Tar Heels take NCAA title, 71-65, over Gonzaga
More News
Top Video
Aunt of 4-year-old girl found dead in Porterville arrested for allegedly suffocating her
Sheriff's detectives investigating a body found on a river bank near Mendota
"Sanctuary state" law could cost Valley police millions
Witness jumps into action when DUI crash traps family inside burning car in Tulare County
More Video