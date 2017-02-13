REAL ESTATE

Sanger housing development back on track after nearly 10-year delay

Nearly a decade after a housing development project stalled, things are back on track to create a new subdivision in Sanger. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Nearly a decade after a housing development project stalled, things are back on track to create a new subdivision in Sanger.

A set of empty lots in Sanger has been an eyesore in the city since 2005. The city manager's Tim Chapa says when the bubble burst on the housing market, so did the plan to build nearly 200 homes.

"Sanger, like a lot of communities, grew a little bit faster than they should have grown," he said. "But, at that time, everybody thought that housing boom was going to continue indefinitely."

RZR Enterprises, the developer at the time, did complete the construction of 10 homes along with paved roads, street lights and underground utilities.

Chapa says several companies showed an interest in completing the project since it stalled nearly a decade ago. But last week, the city council approved a plan by a new developer, DR Horton, to complete the subdivision that sits behind Jefferson Elementary School at Annadale and Quality Avenues.

"DR Horton has since then already submitted their housing plans," Chapa said. "There are elevations that we look at, and we're just about ready to approve, I think, four of the five elevations that have come in."

Construction on the first phase could begin this summer with the last phase set to be completed by 2020. In all, there will be 195 new homes.

The new developer will get the benefit of paying the lower impact fees that were in effect back in 2005 when the original subdivision agreement was approved.

"We take that to the city council, but staff did support that as a way to get the project moving forward," Chapa said. "And, ultimately, the city council did approve assessing the older fees versus the newer fees."

Chapa hopes the subdivision will be an opportunity for first-time home buyers who already live in the city of Sanger.

"It is going to be a move-up opportunity for people, who are living in an apartment right now and can actually live that American dream and purchase their own first home," Chapa said. "And this represents that opportunity as well."
