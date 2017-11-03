MADERA COUNTY

Registered sex offender sentenced to 16 years in prison, with credit for time served, for attempted kidnapping

A registered sex offender learned he will spend more than a decade behind bars for an attempted kidnapping. (KFSN)

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
A registered sex offender learned he will spend more than a decade behind bars for an attempted kidnapping.

Michael Bland was sentenced to 16 years in prison, with credit for some time served, after being found guilty of trying to take an eight-year-old boy from his mother at their apartment complex laundry room in Madera.

Back in July, police charged him with more crimes-- including child endangerment, battery, and giving false identification to police.

Investigators said Bland is a transient who has been arrested repeatedly for various crimes.
