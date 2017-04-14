Valley churches prepare for Easter Sunday celebrations

Churches around the Valley offer special Good Friday services leading up to Easter.The dramatic procession through the streets around St. Anthony Mary Claret Church near Calwa stirs emotions among those who take part. Father Art Gramaje offered a Good Friday message."Even though we suffer, it's redeemable," he proclaimed. "There's hope and in this community that's a message we really need. There's so many families affected by violence and drugs."The reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ took a different route to introduce different parts of the neighborhood to the church tradition.Parishioners, young and old, came to pray at 14 stations of the cross in this community."You're not the only one practicing the religion," Gramaje said. "You're not the only one feeling the emotions since it's a big group.Father Art says some people may not make it to Sunday mass, but the cross makes them want to walk for two hours and pray along the way. The stations of the cross even draw visitors who don't live in this area."Yeah, it is very intense the way people dedicate themselves to the possession the way it should be done," Fresno resident Mike Pulido said.Many of the people who take part say they think of their loved ones during the procession.