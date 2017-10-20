Sacramento Police investigating sexual assault claim involving Assemblyman Devon Mathis

Sacramento Police have launched an investigation into a possible sexual assault after receiving allegations against Assemblyman Devon Mathis.

Investigators say the claims came from a third party and officers are trying to determine whether a victim or victims exist.

The investigation began after Joseph Turner, founder and executive director for American Children First, posted a blog Thursday on the nonprofit's website targeting Mathis and raising sexual assault allegations.

Because of the nature of circumstances police are not able to comment on further details.

This story will be updated.
