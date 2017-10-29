CONSUMER WATCH

Safer pumpkin carving tips to avoid frightening injuries

Pumpkin carving is supposed to be the least scary part of Halloween. But every year, hundreds of people have to be treated for carving injuries. (KFSN)

By
Pumpkin carving is supposed to be the least scary part of Halloween. But every year, hundreds of people have to be treated for carving injuries.

In Sunday's Consumer Watch, Action News Anchor Margot Kim has some safety reminders to avoid a frightful night in the hospital.

Almost nothing puts a spotlight on pumpkins like Halloween.

Carving pumpkins sounds pretty straightforward but significant injuries can happen.

"Every year I do see patients that come in with a hand-related injury. Lacerations of digital nerves as well as flexor tendons," explained Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Stuart J. Elkowitz.

So here are some do's and don'ts to help keep you safe.

"Don't use knives like these. Kitchen knives are sharp and they'll slip around and it's really easy to cut yourself. Instead, use pumpkin carving tools like this. They're much smaller, they're much less sharp and they're going to be much easier to handle as you're carving the tough pumpkin skin," said Consumer Reports Health Editor, Natherine Roberts.

But if you have to use kitchen knives, make sure they have short-handles. Doctors also recommend not to take the top off before you carve your pattern.

"You're setting your opposite hand up for sustaining a penetrating injury," said Elkowitz.

And if you want to play it super safe carve out just the bottom - that way you will not risk getting burned.

Finally, don't let children carve. Instead, let them create the patterns and scoop out the pulp.
