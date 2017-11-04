MISSING PERSON

Sanger man missing

Sanger Police are asking for your help in finding a missing man tonight. (KFSN)

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) --
Sanger Police are asking for your help in finding a missing man tonight.

Authorities say 59-year-old John McEwen left his home in Sanger on Monday for his job in the bay area.

But according to police, McEwen's employer in Fremont says he never made it to work.

Family members have not heard from him since. They also say his cell phone has been turned off.

McEwen took off in his 2005 gray GMC Sierra pickup truck.

The license plate number is 7W21697

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
