SOLAR ECLIPSE

Former astronaut on eclipse: 'We're all part of this cosmic dance'

EMBED </>More Videos

Former astronaut Mike Massimino discusses the upcoming solar eclipse. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
We are all excited about Monday's total solar eclipse, but perhaps none of us is quite as excited as former astronaut Mike Massimino. He says he hopes everyone gets a chance to see the upcoming eclipse and have a safe and fun afternoon looking up at the sky.

Even though we are not in the path of totality here in Houston, the sun will still be 67 percent obscured during the eclipse. Mike says the eclipse is a reminder that, here on Earth, we are all a part of what is going on around us in the universe.

As an astronaut, Mike was the first person to tweet from space. He completed two missions to the Hubble Telescope and four space walks to make critical repairs to the telescope. He is now the senior space advisor to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, a Columbia University professor and a New York Times bestselling author.

Total solar eclipse 2017: Everything you need to know
EMBED More News Videos

A total solar eclipse will be visible across the U.S. on August 21, the first time on the U.S. mainland since 1979.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sciencespacenasaeclipsesolar eclipseastronautu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOLAR ECLIPSE
Different ways Valley residents are gearing up to watch the solar eclipse
PG&E getting ready for solar eclipse which will cause solar power production to drop
How to look for solar eclipse shadows
Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse' during eclipse
More solar eclipse
SCIENCE
Capturing the eclipse pro tips
How solar power will handle the eclipse
Mars rover sings 'Happy Birthday' to itself
9-year-old 'guardian of the galaxy' eyes job at NASA
More Science
Top Stories
Finnish police shoot man who stabs several people in Turku
Car hits a pedestrian resulting in a fatality near Kingsburg
Pedestrian killed after being hit by a truck near Kingsburg
Authorities arrest suspect involved in hit and run near Millerton Lake
Homeless encampments in Fresno will soon be illegal after City Council approves ban on outdoor camping
Authorities arrest Fresno Unified employee who is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars
Jurors hear Fresno man explain what happened on day he admits to killing wife and her lover
Charles Manson seen in newly released mugshot
Show More
Legal cannabis to create regulatory jobs on state, local levels
1 teen killed and 2 others injured after crash near Los Banos
500 Club in Clovis temporarily closed by State Bureau of Gambling Control
Police operation underway after 'possible terrorist attack' south of Barcelona
Los Banos Elementary 1st grade teacher arrested on child porn charges
More News
Top Video
Action Newsroom Live
Authorities arrest suspect involved in hit and run near Millerton Lake
Homeless encampments in Fresno will soon be illegal after City Council approves ban on outdoor camping
Authorities arrest Fresno Unified employee who is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars
More Video