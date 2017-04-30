SCIENCE

EPA scrubs climate change data from website

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Environmental Protection Agency is removing much of its climate change-related data from its website. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Citing a new direction under President Trump, the Environmental Protection Agency has removed much of its scientific data regarding climate change from its website.

In a news release, the agency said that "language associated with the Clean Power Plan, written by the last administration, is out of date," adding that climate change and regulation-related content is also "being reviewed."

According to EPA spokesperson J.P. Freire, the changes are being made to "eliminate confusion" for readers.

The agency pledged that information from the Obama-era EPA website will be archived in a manner consistent with government regulations.

The erasure came one week after the March for Science and just one day before 100,000 demonstrators converged upon the nation's capital to march in support of climate justice and protest President Trump's climate policies.

SEE ALSO: Advocates fan out in global show of support for science
EMBED More News Videos

Around the world, scientists rallied in favor of scientific freedom and funding on Saturday .


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
scienceclimate changePresident Donald Trumpenvironmental protection agencygovernmentWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Trump to tap Oklahoma AG Pruitt to head EPA
SCIENCE
Asteroid to pass 'close' to Earth on Wednesday
River otters delight guests during Easter egg hunt in SF
Chain reaction domino toppling record broken at SJ museum
UC Berkeley study shows why shoelaces come untied
More Science
Top Stories
Police hope new evidence will crack 3-year-old Merced murder case
President Trump's first 100 days: A timeline
Police searching for stabbing suspect in Southeast Fresno
Hemp and Cannabis Fair draws hundreds to Merced
Small plane makes hard landing in Porterville field days after deadly crash in Kern County
1 dead 2 injured in shooting in Tulare County
Man shot dead at Merced Apartment complex
Show More
Fire crews say farmers helped put out Fresno County grass fire fueled by winds
Fresno County Sheriff, gun store owners sound off on high-capacity magazine ban lawsuit
Woman arrested after Motel 6 shooting currently not facing any charges
Friends of Riverdale motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run to hold fundraiser for family
Porterville pilots remember man killed in Kern County plane crash
More News
Top Video
Police hope new evidence will crack 3-year-old Merced murder case
First responders suit up for softball tournament fundraiser in Fresno
Police searching for stabbing suspect in Southeast Fresno
Fresno County Sheriff, gun store owners sound off on high-capacity magazine ban lawsuit
More Video