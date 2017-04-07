U.S. & WORLD

Get paid $16,000 to lie in bed and do nothing for 2 months

Scientists in France are looking for 10 fit and healthy men to participate in an experiment that will evaluate the effects of microgravity on their bodies. (KTRK)

If you dread getting out of bed everyday for work, then this job would be perfect for you. But it's only for men and you might be a little uncomfortable for a while.

Scientists in France are looking for 10 fit and healthy men to participate in an experiment that will evaluate the effects of microgravity on their bodies.

The "Cocktail" study is taking place at the Institute for Space Medicine and Physiology in Toulhouse.

The subjects will be required to lie on their backs without getting up for 60 days with their heads tilted down 6 degrees below the level of their feet.

"This position simulates the effects of weightlessness by shifting blood towards the upper body, causing the same changes in blood volume, cardiac performance and vascular resistance as in space," according to a CNES press release.

The men will need to take part in a several tests for two weeks before and after spending two months in bed. They will be required to lay down with at least one shoulder still in bed. They are allowed to turn but cannot sit up straight.

The volunteers will also be required to ingest an anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory cocktail several times a day consisting of a mixture of natural polyphenol extracts from edible plants.

Nasa study on space twins sheds light on space travel


"To study the effects of this dietary supplement, half of the group is taking the cocktail while the other half, also in the bedrest position, is not and thus acting as a control group," the press release said.

They will get paid approximately $16,200 to be handed out in installments over four years. Applicants are required to be fit and sporty men, between the ages of 20-45 with a BMI between 22 and 27 who do not smoke or have allergies.

Know anyone who is interested?
CONTACT LIST:
Claire Dramas - Tel. +33 (0)5 61 28 28 36 claire.dramas@cnes.fr
Marine Bernat (MEDES)- Tel. +33 (0)5 34 31 96 10 marine.bernat@medesfr
Pascale Bresson - Tel. +33 (0)1 44 76 75 39 pascale.bresson@cnes.fr
Fabienne Lissak - Tel. +33 (0)1 44 76 78 74 fabienne.lissak@cnes.fr
