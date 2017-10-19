SCIENCE

Lego unveils 'Women of NASA' set with astronauts, scientists

EMBED </>More Videos

Lego unveils 'Women of NASA' set with astronauts, scientists. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on October 19, 2017. (WPVI)

ENFIELD, Conn. --
Lego has unveiled a set of figures celebrating the women of NASA.

The 231-piece set features Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut, and Mae Jemison, the first black woman to travel in space. Also included in the set are figures of astronomer and educator Nancy Grace Roman and computer scientist Margaret Hamilton.

Lego versions of the Space Shuttle Challenger, the Hubble Space telescope can be put together with the set. A miniature version of Hamilton's workspace at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as she was programming software for the moon landing is also featured.

The set is the brainchild of Maia Weinstock, an MIT employee who proposed a women of NASA collection through the Lego Ideas program.

The set retails for $24.99 and goes on sale Nov. 1.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
scienceu.s. & worldnasalego
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
Students in Corcorancompete to send science projects to space
SpaceX proposes rocket travel to get around Earth
Did you see it? Rocket flies through SoCal sky
A look back at Cassini's most stunning sights
More Science
Top Stories
Activist arrested for Fulton Street vandalism
Former Fresno Adventist Academy teacher arrested on child molestation charges
Some evacuations lifted for Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire
Authorities released the name of the suspect shot and killed by Atwater police
Gold Star family not angry at Trump for late promise
New bill requires bartenders to receive training to help reduce drunk driving accidents
Video shows suspects firing rifles during carjacking in Texas
AB 326 requires salon professionals to recognize signs of domestic violence and abuse
Show More
Fresno man is caught in the wrong place at the wrong time
Former president of Mexico spoke out against the border wall and trumps anti trade agenda
Suspects accused of killing a Fresno barber pleaded 'not guilty' in court
Palmdale boy was forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
Higher Ed: University offers marijuana degree
More News
Top Video
Former Fresno Adventist Academy teacher arrested on child molestation charges
Fulton Street Party Events
AB 326 requires salon professionals to recognize signs of domestic violence and abuse
New bill requires bartenders to receive training to help reduce drunk driving accidents
More Video