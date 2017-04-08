MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING

Researchers give rare look at 10-day-old Sonoma County mountain lion kittens

A mountain lion research project in Sonoma County has had an exciting discovery Friday -- 10-day-old mountain lion kittens. (KGO)

SONOMA, Calif. --
A mountain lion research project in Sonoma County has had an exciting discovery Friday.

Watch the video in the player above for a rare look at 10-day-old mountain lion kittens in the wild.

The Audubon Canyon Ranch has been tracking the animals' mother with a satellite collar around the Glen Ellen - Kenwood areas.

When the mother stepped away from her den, researchers were able to get a good look.

