SONOMA, Calif. --A mountain lion research project in Sonoma County has had an exciting discovery Friday.
The Audubon Canyon Ranch has been tracking the animals' mother with a satellite collar around the Glen Ellen - Kenwood areas.
When the mother stepped away from her den, researchers were able to get a good look.
